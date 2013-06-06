Southern Star Dolphin Cruise Earns 2013 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Honored as a Top Performing Dolphin Cruise Services as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site



Southern Star Dolphin Cruise today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award. The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. Only the top-performing 10 percent of businesses listed on TripAdvisor receive this prestigious award.



To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five, as reviewed by travelers on TripAdvisor, and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. Additional criteria include the volume of reviews received within the last 12 months.



“Southern Star Dolphin Cruise is pleased to receive a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence,” said Steve Wilson, Captain at Southern Star Dolphin Cruise. “We strive to offer our customers a memorable experience, and this accolade is evidence that our hard work is translating into positive reviews on TripAdvisor.”



“TripAdvisor is delighted to celebrate the success of businesses around the globe, from Sydney to Chicago, Sao Paulo to Rome, which are consistently offering TripAdvisor travelers a great customer experience,” said Alison Copus, Vice President of Marketing for TripAdvisor for Business. “The Certificate of Excellence award provides top performing establishments around the world the recognition they deserve, based on feedback from those who matter most – their customers.”



Contact:

Southern Star Dolphin Cruise

850.837.7741

http://southernstardolphincruise.com