Southern Training Services Announces Free Business Training Program

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Southern Training Services, the premier provider of small and medium sized business training in the UK, announced today the launch of a new training program being offered free to select businesses. The company’s primary focus is information and education for small to medium sized businesses on how to acquire customers in a more cost-effective manner.



"Whilst we are refining our training product, we are offering a limited number of companies access to our service at no charge,” says Darryl Smith, owner of Southern Training Services. “In return we would like testimonials good or bad to help us to help others in the future."



Regardless of the types of products or services a company offers, it must be able to attract new customers. While this key objective can often get lost in the minutiae of the various day-to-day issues business owners face in order to keep the company running, it is of the utmost importance for success.



As a result, many business owners and business professionals are under the illusion that pouring money into expensive advertisements or overpriced marketing campaigns will “fix” their marketing problem. While an expensive ad or marketing piece may achieve limited results, Southern Training Services offers more efficient and cost-effective ways for businesses to acquire new customers.



Southern Training Services offers training and education services that empower even the most “non-techie” business owners to implement their own marketing strategies, tools, and methods, without having to pay a high priced agency or media company.



“One thing we understand is that when relationships are built on providing value to our customers first, everything else has a funny way of taking care of itself,” added Smith. “Our focus is, and always will be, on how we can provide greater value to each of our clients first.”



Businesses are invited to sign up for free training at: http://members.southerntrainingservices.com.



More information is available at: http://southerntrainingservices.com.



Media Contact:

Mary Sheldon

07949 739411

MarySheldon@apply.southerntrainingservices.com