SouthGate Physiotherapy Services Helping Hand in London UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Who we are:

Along with being the only sports physiotherapy centre in Hampden Square, our highly sort after professional’s have the knowledge to deal with a wide variety of problems, ranging from: sports and musculoskeletal injuries, elderly care, neurological physiotherapy and the rehabilitation pre and post surgeries.



The Services:

Our specialities lie in numerous aspects of physiotherapy, from: sports injuries rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries, elderly rehabilitation, pain management, acupuncture and neurological rehabilitation. Our experts have over a decade of experience within these practices and have won awards based on their achievements.



Southgate Physio has recently equipped the latest equipment in Pilate’s machines – ensuring that everyone uses the latest and best machines possible to achieve the personal goals of the individual.



For You:

Caring for everybody’s needs – our carefully designed healthcare centre has been adapted to suit the needs of all; from wheel-chair users, Zimmer-framers to just the day to day limp. The friendly staffs make sure that everyone is welcome and ensure that all patients leave with a smile and their problem gone. We don’t just treat, but cure.



For the Community:

We don’t just look after our own patients, but we aim to help all those around us, from the young to the elderly. Recently reaching out to those in the Ruth Winston Centre; providing treatment, giving our expertise and guidance to those at the charity events.



Our sponsorship of local team Oakwood Netball Club has allowed us to care for the injuries there and then.



Summary:

Physiotherapy is one of the most rapidly growing professions in the entire healthcare industry. Advancements in technology coupled with high stress lifestyle of people further pushes the demand of this profession.



Website URL:

www.southgatephysio.co.uk



Address:

10 Onslow Parade,

Hampden Square,

London N14 5JN,

United Kingdom.



Contact No:

+20 8368 6767



Email:

info@southgatephysio.co.uk



Office Hours:

Monday to Friday

9am to 8pm



Saturday

9am to 4 pm