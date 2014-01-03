Southpoint Education International Provides World-Class Online Business Programs

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The days of traditional university education are dwindling. With the boom and expansive growth of the internet, it’s easier than ever to receive quality education that is both affordable and flexible. Southpoint Education International offers just that.



Southpoint is an education institute that partners with Edinburgh Napier University in the UK to source remarkable education for students in Canada, the U.S. and Caribbean. Now, more students have access to top education in the UK without the hassle of studying abroad or paying high prices for courses.



Southpoint Education International makes education simple, with flexible schedules and study plans. A student can obtain a graduate level degree in the field of business at any rate of speed. Whether the student has time to complete the degree quickly or not, it’s easy to take as many or as few courses needed.



Students have multiple business programs to select from: management, administration, marketing, banking, accounting, finance, hospitality, health and more. A student can obtain the necessary skills and education they need to flourish in any facet of business.



With online courses, students can access their coursework at any time and work at a comfortable speed that fits their schedule. The beauty of online education is that it doesn’t disrupt a person’s schedule. If the student works full time or has other obligations, they can complete their coursework when it’s most convenient for them.



Join with Southpoint International Education to obtain the necessary education to go further in business. All coursework is current and applicable to the businesses of today. A student will complete their degree with remarkable knowledge of their field and be prepared to succeed in any business profession.



About Southpoint Education International

Southpoint Education International is an educational institute that partners with Edinburgh Napier University to deliver remarkable education that is both affordable and highly accessible. Southpoint offers complete online MBA programs , business degrees online for students in numerous countries. Schedules and curriculum are tailored to the needs of students to create a flexible educational system. Southpoint makes it easy to obtain a world-class business degree.



Contact:

27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Suite 223

Bonita Springs, FL 34134, USA

Tel: (1) 239 444 4399

URL: http://seidegrees.com/