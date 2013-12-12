Southside Drive Maestro Vocalists

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Music is a favorite aspect that fails to lose its charm with age. When this magical aspect is coupled with talented young singers then there is no comparison to the amount of laurels it can win. Music is an industry that has no dearth for singers however the best compilations are only by the gifted.



Southside Drive is one such band which is recognized for their upbeat numbers sung by the most talented young singers. ‘Walking Louisiana’, their first ever solo contribution to the musical arena has brought about a great fame for them. This song has been widely recommended for many Gold and Silver Awards. With their stint with the Taylor Morrison Music Group, Southside Drive has been able to bring in a new twist to the all-time hits. Some of the credits associated with the band are James Taylor, June Carter Cash, Dr. Hook, Alabama, Charlie Daniels, Steve Warner, Shirley Caesar, Keith Whitley and many more top notch music producers and composers. The Greatest Hits CD which is total compilation of these wonderful musical mixes is a joint effort by Ms. Taylor Morrison, the CEO of Taylor Morrison Music Group and Pat Holt who is the legendary Nashville producer.



Southside Drive aspires to be the winner in the creation of this music magic which is filmed by Morrison’s team, Michael Giancana and Stephen Shively. It is a band that is set up and owned by Randy Bowling with Gwen Hana who is the lead singer and supported by the percussionist Rick Barrett. The new song that is a exclusive production by the band showcases their winning edge in the music world. The song can be downloaded or viewed on almost all the social networks which prove the impression that it has been creating on the music lovers. The Greatest Hits CD with all these notable singers is a worth a pick and can be used for any special occasion to pump up the energy and to create a momentous celebration. Taylor Morrison Group has a fame of being able to produce the best numbers and the band with their young singers have made a bright start with the award winning single and are sure to have many more successes along their way. For more information on the Southside Drive log onto http://www.southsidedrive.com/.



Follow Southside Drive on:

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SouthSideDriveBand



Media Contact:



Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Music Group

615-419-4612 Nashville

606-222-4025 NY

www.taylormorrisonmusicgroup.com