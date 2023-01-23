Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Southwest Airlines Co.



Investors who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 13, 2023. NYSE: LUV investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 26, 2022, Business Insider published an article entitled "US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations." The article stated, among other things, that the "U.S. DOT tweeted Monday it will examine whether Southwest is abiding by its customer service policy[,]" and "Southwest cancelled nearly 3,000 flights on the day after Christmas, the most of any U.S. airline."



Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) declined to $32.10 per share on January 3, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather, and that it did not discuss how it's unique point-to-point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



