First Responders Nationwide Celebrate “Move Over Law Awareness Week”

Richardson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Southwest Tow Operators, a state and regional trade association for professional tow operators, one of the largest of its kind in the United States, is promoting the new celebratory week honoring fallen first responders along our roadways, and bringing awareness to the general public of the Move Over laws around the nation. The third week of April of every year has been designated “National Move Over Law Awareness Week”, and this week, April 16th – 22nd, 2012, marks the first time it is being celebrated.



The Move Over law states a driver must either vacate the lane closest to a stopped emergency vehicle if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction or slow down 20 miles per hour below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph the driver must slow down to 5 mph.) Emergency vehicles include police, emergency medical service and fire vehicles. The Law has been in the law books since 2003 and in 2011, the Texas Legislature passed H.B 378, authored by Representative Ryan Guillen, that included Tow Trucks as well. Move over laws differ from state to state, but all have the same common goal and language.



Michelle Lopez, Chairwoman of the Move Over Law Awareness Committee, under Southwest Tow Operators, will work with other first responder associations throughout the State and nationally to assist in any campaigns to get the word out and make the Move Over Law one that is known in every household. Michelle is one of the original persons that have called for a National “Move Over Law Awareness Week” that she has spearheaded with several other groups to create a grassroots effort to bring further awareness to the public.



Jess Horton, President of Southwest Tow Operators, is challenging other First Responder associations and groups to also get out and spread the Awareness of their states Move Over Law by putting on events promoting the week, or just “Spread the Word to Save a Life”. If you would like to get more information on the “Move Over Law Awareness Week”, or just how you can help spread the word to save lives, contact Southwest Tow Operators and ask for Michelle Lopez or Tommy Anderson, or visit their website at www.swtowop.org.



For more information about this topic, please contact Tommy Anderson by calling 972-247-9454, or e-mail tom@swtowop.org.