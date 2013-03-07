Southworth Liftn Buddy GM Talks How to Avoid Back Injuries

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Southworth Products Corp is the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic materials handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning, designed to improve worker productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries. From lifting and positioning work, handling pallets, to working with parts in containers or transporting loads, Southworth has a way to make the job faster, safer, and easier.



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) commented in the weekly blog, Make it Safe Monday, the importance of back safety in the workplace. Back injuries account for up to 20% of missed time at work. Lamb took a look at the major principles of safe handling that can prevent thousands of injuries. They include Assess, Plan, Prepare, and Perform.



Assess the task, assess your capabilities, including strength, height, health and other variables. Assess the load such as weight, shape, size, handles, stability and assess the environment.



Plan the task asking, what is the appropriate posture? Is mechanical help available? Are others available to assist?



Prepare the load asking, can the load be split or multiple loads? Are sharp edges or corners covered?



Prepare yourself and the area including clearing any obstacles, getting a firm grip, and use proper lifting techniques to perform the task including a wide base, getting close to the load, lifting with legs not back, avoid twisting while lifting, and use a team when necessary.



Lamb noted, “As a child my father liked to tell me “work smarter not harder.” This is especially true when it comes to the safety of lifting objects. By following the principles of safe lifting and moving objects in a planned, smart way we can diminish back lifting injuries in the workplace.”



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, General Manager

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293