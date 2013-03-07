Southworth Products Corporation Sees Growth with Ergonomic Award Winning Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Southworth Products Corp is the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic materials handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning, designed to improve worker productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries. From lifting and positioning work, handling pallets, to working with parts in containers or transporting loads, Southworth has a way to make the job faster, safer, and easier.



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



The innovative Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) and Southworth Products Corporation (http://www.southworthproducts.com), the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment, announced an agreement in which Southworth Products acquired Lift’n Buddy for an undisclosed amount. Lift’n Buddy will operate as a new division of the Southworth International Group. Steve Albert, VP Sales of SIGI, said, “Lift’n Buddy is an innovative product that is a natural extension of our broad lifting and positioning product line.”



Aaron Lamb, General Manager of Lift’n Buddy commented, “We are very proud of the product we have developed and the immediate market recognition of its usefulness. We know the importance of the distribution channel to truly bring the product to a larger market. By joining the Southworth Group, we have immediate access to the best distributor network available for ergonomic lifting and positioning devices.”



Lamb added, “We share the same customers and offer complimentary products. This is the right team at the right time. We will continue our sales of Lift’n Buddy and act as an additional arm to Southworth’s extraordinary material handling and ergonomic leadership. We are thrilled about the start of a great relationship with Southworth.” The addition of Lift’n Buddy provides access to Southworth’s global distribution channel.



