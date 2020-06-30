Soy Chemicals Market Growth Opportunity 2024, Key Players Are DowDupont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge, Cargill, Ag Processing Inc

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Soy chemicals market forecast report estimates that soy tocopherols segment size will exceed $350 million by 2024. The product is extracted from non-GMO soybeans which are extensively used in personal care applications like lipsticks, moisturizers, face powders, foundations, detergents, and bath soaps.



These products offer protection against numerous environmental stressors including pollution and UV rays. Furthermore, soy tocopherols are used as anti-aging, antioxidant, natural preservatives, and skin conditioning agents, thus protecting skin and improving soy chemicals market trends.



Considering the product landscape in the soy chemicals market, the report offers an overview of the products across the ++ market, categorized into Soy polyols, Soy wax, Methyl state in terms of market share, segment valuation, current and projected growth rate, development trends, and performance of the segment on the overall market.



Based on the application spectrum, the research report bifurcates the segment into aaaa. It provides minute details on the growth drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more.



Refined industrial soybean oil industry outlook from lubricant applications is likely to expand considerably with revenue share of more than $1.5 million by 2024. Soybean oil is refined and blustered under controlled circumstances to achieve low flammability, improved lubricity, and high viscosity. Refined industrial soybean oil is utilized as raw materials to decrease energy costs, CO2 emissions, and reducing need of high-priced additives and antioxidants which will stimulate soy chemicals market trends.



Europe soy wax sector from application in candles is expected to earn profits of around 3.5% over 2018-2024. Soy wax are prepared from soybeans as opposed to its counterparts including paraffin wax which are usually made from petroleum. Moreover, these products offer cleaner burning, improved scent, environmental advantages free from pollutants, carcinogens, and toxins which help to accelerate soy chemicals market size expansion.



The soy chemicals market, as per recent report, is diversified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA and its analysis has been potentially addressed in the document. The report incorporates, in minute detail, a study on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.



DowDuPont, Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Soy Technologies, LLC, Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), Bunge Limited, Vippy Industries Ltd, Cargill, acme synthetic chemicals, Caila & Pares, Ag Processing Inc, Own Food Company Inc, are top key players in the market.



