Soy Dessert Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Soy is a nutritional food product, widely accepted by almost all cultures across the globe. Soy-milk has gained popularity among the lactose intolerant population. Due to the low amount of carbohydrates, fats and cholesterol in soy milk compared to dairy milk, it is a popular choice among the modern health conscious population. Soy-desserts are a product of soy milk, which has lately gained immense popularity due to the nutritional value of soy-milk. Soy-desserts mainly include soy-ice creams, soy-pudding, soy-cheesecake, and different soy-pies which are entirely dairy-free and made of soy-milk. There has been phenomenal growth in the soy food industry, especially soy dessert. The market is expected to grow at the same rate, if not more, in the future. Soy-desserts have witnessed a growing acceptance world-wide, led by Asia. It is expected that this trend of preference of soy over milk is going to sustain and grow in the future due to the population surge in Asia. Australia, Canada, and Spain are the other big markets for soy-dessert.



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The increasing health consciousness of the people is a boon for the soy-dessert industry. As these desserts provide considerably less calories than their dairy substitutes, consumers can have a guilt-free indulgence in soy-dessert. This dessert lies in the growing area of the convenience market, which has contributed to its growth. Another major driver of this industry is the growing lactose intolerance among people. Asian, South European people, and the African-American population in the USA are the most intolerant to lactose. They prefer soy-products to milk products and just by the sheer population of lactose intolerant people, this industry can thrive and grow. Several flavoring and masking agents have been developed to make soy-desserts more palatable, increasing its appeal to the taste conscious population. Also, the price of such a dessert is less compared to its dairy-substitute, which attracts even the lactose tolerant population.



Although soy-desserts are nutritional and contain fewer calories, they also lack one of the main ingredients of cow milk - calcium. Soy-dessert is fortified with artificial calcium, to increase its nutrient value, but it is not as effective as the natural source. Some of the market players producing soy desserts are Turtle Mountain and So Delicious among many others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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