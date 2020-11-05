New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The global soy lecithin market is expected to reach USD 1.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing end-use applications of soy lecithin.



Soy lecithin is used as an emulsifier in the food & beverage industry to prevent margarine and cooking sprays from splattering when they are used for frying purposes. Chocolate bars, which possess cocoa butter, sugar milk, and fine solid cocoa deploy soy lecithin, assists in stabilizing emulsions, as well as blending fats. Also, soy lecithin finds application as a commonly used ingredient in the confectionery industry.



The report is further attuned to the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Soy Lecithin market. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain and demands of the market and offers key insights into market growth. The report also addresses the challenges caused by the pandemic and offers insightful data on how to overcome the barriers. The research study also includes a current and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Soy Lecithin market.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Du Pont, American Lecithin Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Inc., LASENOR EMUL, Lipoid GmbH, Bunge Limited, Ceresking Ecology & Technology Co. Ltd., and Lecico GmbH, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global soy lecithin market on the basis of product type, grade, application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Natural Soy Lecithin

Refined Soy Lecithin

Chemically Modified



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Emulsifiers

Nutritional Supplements

Dispersants

Wetting Agents

Viscosity Modifiers

Surfactants

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Others

Regional Segmentation Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Soy Lecithin market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



To summarize, the Global Soy Lecithin Market report is a dependable and authentic source for attaining crucial information and market insights to advance and boost your business significantly. The report studies all crucial aspects, such as present and future economic scenarios, beneficial opportunities, limitations, drivers and constraints, market growth rate, and risks.



