New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Soy milk is a plant-based drink that is made from soybeans. The processes of soaking and grinding, boiling, and filtering are involved. Soy milk is s stable emulsion of protein, water, and oil. It is also known as soya milk or soymilk. It can be used for health or environmental reasons. Individuals who are lactose intolerant or vegan can use soy milk as a substitute. Not just a substitute, soy milk has its own health benefits. At first, this beverage was used to be a waste product in the preparation of tofu.



The Global Soy Milk Market was valued at more than USD 15 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 23.5 billion by 2026. This report focuses on the essential factors of the market, such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Eden Foods, Pureharvest, Vitasoy International Holdings, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Alpro, Stremicks Heritage Foods, Palsgaard, Johars Group, The Hershey Company, Hain Celestial, Kikkoman Corporation, NOW Foods, So Delicious Dairy Free, SunOpta



Soy Milk Market: Market Drivers



Soy milk is easily digestible, and it helps in maintaining the galactose levels in the body. Owing to the health benefits associated with soy milk, consumer awareness is rising regarding lactose-free products over the globe, and it is a major factor boosting the growth of the global soy milk market. The rapid urbanization of the developing nations and rapid growth in the transportation sector are crucial factors affecting the sales of soy milk.



The Global Soy Milk Market is segmented as follows:



Market segment based on Form:

- Sweetened

- Unsweetened



Market segment based on Distribution Channel:

- Online

- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

- Retail

- Others



Market segment based on Application:

- Cheese

- Desserts

- Snacks

- Beverages

- Others



Soy Milk Market: Regional Outlook



The soy milk market is highly competitive at a global level owing to the presence of major key players and new entrants in the industry. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global soy milk market due to the increasing production and consumption of soybean. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to grow significantly.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Soy Milk market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Soy Milk Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Soy Milk Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Soy Milk market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Soy Milk market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Soy Milk market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Soy Milk Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Soy Milk Market.



