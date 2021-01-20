New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The global soy oil market is expected to reach USD 48.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for soy oil amongst various end-use applications.



The rising awareness among individuals pertaining to the benefits of soybean oil with respect to other edible vegetable oils is playing an instrumental role in driving the growth of the market. Soy oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, and hence consumers concerned about their health issues are expected to change their food preferences, which in turn, will propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2759



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bungee Limited, Corteva, Olam International, Wilmar International Limited, Granol, Cargill Inc., Associated British Food PLC, Ruchi Soya Industries, and Agro-Food Group, among others.



Soy oil finds extensive usage in food products as it lowers total body cholesterol along with bad LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. Soy oil processed through special means is deployed for the treatment of osteoarthritis. This oil also used for application directly to the skin to ward off mosquitoes and other insects. Moreover, soybean oil is utilized in intravenous feedings as a nutritional supplement.



Bio-diesel made from soy oil is used as a non-toxic, clean-burning, renewable fuel and may be implemented in any diesel engine without requiring any modification. Biodiesel fuel made from soy oil is beneficial in the reduction of particulate emission and greenhouse gases and assist in decreasing dependence on imported petroleum. Thus, biodiesel production is creating ample opportunities for market growth in the future.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By application, food application contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. The high demand for soy oil in food applications is owing to the growing population and shifting preferences for a healthy lifestyle.



By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is expected to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.



By end-use, commercial application contributed to a considerable market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the forecast period.



The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to a huge population in countries in the region as well as an increase in demand of soy oil in food and agriculture industries.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2759



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global soy oil market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food

Personal Care

Agriculture

Bio-Diesel

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Commercial

Household



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Browse Complete Report "Soy Oil Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-oil-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Soy Oil Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Soy Oil Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing use of soy oil in personal care products



4.2.2.2. Growing application of soy oil in bio-diesel



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Echinacea Supplement Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Ointments, Extracts, Creams), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), And By Region, Forecasts To 2027



Adult Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Types (Single Vitamins, Multi Vitamins) By Applications (Woman, Man) Forecast To 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.