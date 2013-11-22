Soy Protein Ingredients Market Expected to Rach $9,214.4 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The report “Soy Protein Ingredients Market By Types (Isolates, Concentrates, and Others), Applications, and Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018”, defines and segments the global soy protein ingredients market with an analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue for soy protein ingredients. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global soy protein ingredients market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented, and revenues and volumes are forecasted on the basis of major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented, and revenues and volumes are forecasted on the basis of applications as well.



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Soy protein is used in a variety of food, such as infant formulas, soups, meat analogues, cheeses, salad dressings, frozen desserts, breads, breakfast cereals, pastas, and pet foods. Soy protein isolates are not only used to improve the texture of meat products, but also to increase protein content, to enhance moisture retention, and are also used as emulsifiers.



SPC is widely used as a functional or nutritional ingredient in baked foods, breakfast cereals, and in some meat products. Soy protein ingredients manufacturers have launched different functional soy protein ingredients to fill the gap created by westernized food.



The major drivers for this market are functionality, cost, health benefits, eco-friendliness, and versatility. It is cheaper than animal protein and replicates the same protein content. It is also known as the most sustainable protein ingredients, as it raises the shelf life of food. Anti-nutrients and allergic nature of soy protein ingredients are the dark side of this market, and manufacturers are working on these limitations. New product development and mergers and acquisitions are the fundamentals to survive in this market.



The global market for soy protein ingredients in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6,399.9 million in 2012 and is expected to reach $9,214.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2018. In 2012, North America dominated the global soy protein ingredients market. Because of rapid advancement and increasing demand from key countries such as China and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the near future.



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