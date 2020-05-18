Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Soy Protein Ingredients Market (Type - Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Flours, and Other Types; Application - Food, and Feed): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global soy protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Awareness about the Several Health Benefits



Soy ingredient is a great source of protein for the living body. Its continuous consumption helps to maintain a good balance of protein in the living body. Several medical research has found that its continuous consumption helps to eradicate the cardiovascular problem inside the living body. The soy protein ingredients market is a natural source of low saturated fat and cholesterol-free food ingredients, which are helpful in controlling and minimizing several cardiovascular diseases.



Further, several medical studies found that avid consumers of animal-based protein can reduce the saturated fat in the body and risk of cardiovascular diseases through the addition of soy protein ingredients market in their diet. Additionally, consuming soy-based food on a regular basis helps to improve the fiber intake of the living body, which in turn, helps to improve the health of the gastrointestinal system, minimize the cholesterol level inside the living being.



Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Protein-Based Food Products Among the Young and Middle-Class Consumers



The continuous growing awareness about the several health benefits about the soy protein ingredients market is helping to grow the demand of this market. Further, the continuous growing demand for cost-effective protein-based food products among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand of the textured soy protein market.



Further, owing to its low fat or no fat at all, it is widely used as basic food ingredients among diabetes and obesity patient's people. However, the lack of awareness about the health benefits of the textured soy protein among the consumers is restricting the growth of the market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Soy Protein Ingredients Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is the Largest Player of the Soy Protein Ingredients Market



In terms of the region, North America is the largest player of the soy protein ingredients market, owing to the presence of the several leading companies who are dealing in the soy protein ingredients market, and the presence of the large consumer groups who are avid consumers of the soy protein ingredients market are boosting the growth of this market in North America.



The Asia-Pacific's market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the soy protein ingredients market among the millennial, young and middle-class consumers.



