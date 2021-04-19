New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global soy protein market was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.1 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Soy protein is a high-quality, complete protein that provides the essential amino acids necessary for protein synthesis in muscle and other tissues. In recent times, there is a significant rise in the consumption of protein-rich options. These ingredients, particularly isolates, are widely used as key ingredients in such products due to their protein quality and proven health benefits. These ingredients continue to show dynamic growth in the food and beverage market, particularly in products targeting weight management and sports nutrition. In addition to that, it has a unique amino acid arrangement, making it a complete protein and the best alternative for dairy and meat -a suitable choice for the vegan population segment. Increasing health and wellness trend, raising awareness about the benefits of protein, and growing demand for protein-rich diet, are some of the important factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to that, increasing consumers' focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from the food and beverage industry, and advancement in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation also helps in the growth of the soy protein market.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Soy Protein comprises of multitudes of health-enhancing phytochemicals. Scientific research has established many connections between soy consumption and lower rates of certain cancers, particularly breast, prostate, stomach, colon, and lung. Colorectal cancer is the second most deadly cancer worldwide, with about 881,000 deaths estimated for 2018.



Over the past few years, there has been an increasing demand for soy protein ingredients from emerging markets, particularly from China. It is one of the world's largest producers and importers of soybeans. However, the recent outbreak of ASF (African Swine Flu) in China's pig rearing industry has led to a slump in demand for soymeal, which is used extensively as pig feed. The recent trade deal between the U.S. and China on the 15th of January 2020 amounting to USD 50 billion dollars of agricultural imports to China from the U.S. is expected to increase the supply of soy ingredient proteins in the country.



The U.S. is China's second-biggest supplier of soybeans and other soy ingredients, and increasing production volumes in recent years highlight the importance of this ingredient in emerging economies like China, where it is used both as a feed and food source.

Ideal for women and for men over 40, soy protein contains numerous phytochemicals, which are said to be beneficial for helping to support cardiovascular health, optimal cholesterol levels, osteoporosis prevention, and possibly cancer prevention.



Many companies are expanding their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for soy protein. For e.g., In 2019, Ingredion, Inc. announced its investment of USD 185 million for expansion of plant protein ingredient plant-based in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, and Canada in order to increase the company's production capacity which is likely to capture the soy protein market in the coming years.



In the product segment, protein concentrates in North America generated a notable revenue of USD 966.81 in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 1,385.39 million during the forecast period. Growing preference of concentrates in animal feed is identified as one of the fastest-growing animal agriculture sectors owing to the rising need to cultivate healthy species to satisfy the food requirements of the ever-increasing world population; aquaculture producers are seeking more nutritive and sustainable aqua-feed.



In terms of application, meat alternatives are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.0% during the forecast period. Dollar sales of plant-based meat grew 18% in the past year and 38% over the past two years, and soya chunks accounted for a notable share in the plant-based meat category.



On the basis of region, North America is expected to be the largest region for soy protein market during the forecast period. Recent consumer trends toward "cholesterol-free" food products have helped raise the demand for soy protein ingredients, impacting the demand for animal proteins.



Key participants include Wilmar International Limited, Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, AG Processing Inc, Devansoy Inc., The Scoular Company and Biopress SAS, Cargill, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc.



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the soy protein market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the soy protein market on the basis of type, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Soy Protein isolates

Soy flours

Soy protein concentrates

Others(soy grits, textured soy protein, and hydrolyzed soy proteins)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Feed

Pet food

Aqua feed

Livestock feed

Food

Dairy Replacements

Functional Food

Infant Foods

Meat Alternatives

Bakery & confectionery

Others(frozen desserts, soups & sauces, and soy protein-based snacks)

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Soy Protein market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Soy Protein market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing demand for soy- based products

3.2. Increasing soy production in developing countries

Chapter 4. Soy protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Soy protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Soy protein Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4. Regulatory framework

4.5. Soy protein Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Cheaper Source of Protein

4.5.1.2. Preferred Alternative to Meat and Dairy Proteins

4.5.1.3. High Nutritional Value of Soy

4.5.1.4. Government Support for Organic Farming

4.5.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5.2.1. Anti-Nutritional Components of Soy Protein

4.5.2.2. Ban on Soy Products of Gm Origin

4.6. Key opportunities prioritized

4.7. Soy protein Pricing Analysis

4.8. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.9. Soy protein PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5. Soy protein Market By Product Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Soy protein Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Soy protein Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Wilmar International Limited

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. AG Processing Inc

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Devansoy Inc.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. The Scoular Company and Biopress SAS

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Cargill

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Kerry Group plc

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..