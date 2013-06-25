SP Industries Expands Social Media Presence

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Material handling equipment manufacturers SP Industries have embraced the growing social media trend in an effort to connect with and be more accessible to their customer base.



SP Industries now has accounts with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Blogspot, and LinkedIn. These sites allow current and prospective clients to see new product offerings and existing product spec sheets, read more and watch informational videos about current products, and contact and interact with SP Industries directly in whichever platform the user is most comfortable with. Their YouTube page has also recently added several new videos converted from old VHS tapes featuring installations, test runs, and instructions for operating compactors, precrushers, and cart dumpers.



SP Industries has always strived to remain at the cutting edge of technology when it comes to both their interactions with their customers and in the research and development of new products. In their over thirty years of experience in the material handling field they've consistently evolved with the changing needs of their customers, adding new lines of waste compactors, dumpers, and more while constantly striving to be at the technological forefront of the industry.



In addition to connecting with them on one of their multiple social media platforms, you can also see the full catalogue of SP Industries’ products including multiple varieties of both stationary and industrial compactors, trash and waste carts, and many other types of waste handling equipment, visit http://www.sp-industries.com/, call them toll free at (800) 592-5959, or visit in person at 5982 Jefferson Rd. Hopkins, MI, 49328.