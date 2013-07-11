SP Industries Offers EHD Dumpers That Exceed ANSI and OSHA Safety Specifications

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- SP Industries, a leader in waste handling equipment, is very proud to announce that every EHD dumper that comes out of the SP Industry factory is absolutely guaranteed to meet or exceed every specification for safety by both ANSI and OSHA. These cart dumpers are the best in their class, each one representing the pinnacle of quality.



The EHD dumper is unique in that it is designed to move its loads upwards, all the way up to 30 feet. These are huge cart dumpers and are perfect for any industrial setting with more than one operation level. It is even better for industries that require a certain amount of extra “fall” in their processes. Other companies envy the technical design that went into these dumpers, and few come close to the sheer brilliance of their design. Since other companies’ cart dumpers are sometimes unsafe to use, it is an accomplishment for the industry that these dumpers have gone above and beyond what ANSI and OSHA require in safety specifications.



As a spokesperson for SP Industries said, “The EHD dumper is one of our best products, especially since they far exceed the industry requirements for safety. Reliable, safe, and easy to use, these machines add value and reduce labor among other cost savings.” For any business that desires to have a quality cart dumper that exceeds all expectations, it is truly an obvious decision to go to SP Industries for their EHD dumper.



About SP Industries

For a number of years, SP Industries has been dedicated to quality customer service and superior waste compaction systems. As a leader in waste handling equipment, SP industries manages to provide the best compactors for any purpose, whether it’s industrial and commercial stationary compactors or garbage and scrap metal compactors. Whatever the waste handling need, SP Industries is the company more businesses rely on today. For more detail visit http://www.sp-industries.com/.