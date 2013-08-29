SP Industries Testing New Dewatering Precrusher

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Industrial waste handling and materials solutions providers SP Industries have begun testing their new line of Dewatering Precrushers and have posted videos of the tests on their YouTube channel.



Dewatering precrushers are used to compact wet waste and filter out water from the compacted materials, creating denser, cost efficient loads (by not hauling water) that are easier to haul and dispose of. The new precrusher is being tested on fiberglass materials in the new videos, but the machines can be used for compacting food, oils, cloth, or can be custom designed for other specific uses.



SP Industries manufactures industrial compactors and other waste handling machines and are constantly researching new and more efficient material handling solutions. In addition to compactors they make cart dumpers, newspaper loaders, and other specialty units to meet a wide variety of operation’s needs. Their equipment is used in universities, hospitals, factories, manufacturing plants, and a host of other industries; with more offerings being added every year to help keep up with the modern industrial workplace.



To see all of the products and services that SP Industries offers, go to http://www.sp-industries.com/. You can also find them online by going to their Facebook page, following them on Twitter, or you can view the precrusher tests and all of their other videos on their YouTube channel. Additionally, you can reach them by calling (269) 793-3232 or visiting in person at 2982 Jefferson Road, Hopkins, Michigan, 49328.



About SP Industries

SP Industries has been in the industrial materials business for over 55 years, changing and growing with the times into the successful, streamlined entity that it is today. Located in Hopkins, Michigan, between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, SP Industries serves an international market with their technologically advanced products, and they actively reinvest in research and development to ensure that they stay at the forefront of the industry.