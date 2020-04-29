Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Spa Bed Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are ComfortSoul (United States), Earthlite Medical (United States), Hbw Technology (France), Gharieni Group GmbH (Germany), Living Earth Crafts (United States), Meden-Inmed (Poland), DM Edwards Enterprise, Inc. (United States), Avalon Couches (United Kingdom), Esthetica (India), DAM S.R.L. (Italy), Somethy Technologie (France), Star Wellness (United States) and Beauty & Health Care Corporation (India).



A spa bed is used by the massage therapists for positioning the client so as to provide a message to them. Most of these beds are usually manufactured with the client's comfort as well as the therapist ergonomics in mind. A typical bed usually has an easily cleaned, greatly expanded surface, and a face cradle which allows the client to breathe effortlessly during lying with their face down. Customizable spa beds can sometimes also include a power-driven center section, adjustable head section, and a variable position of the armrests so as to create a better body mechanics for the therapist so as to treat the client in a much better manner. These beds may be either stationary or can be portable, conditional on the anticipated usage of these beds. There are also some additional packing or supports like the specific supports for any kind of pregnancy massage that may be used as some of the accessories to the basic beds. Some of the common additions also include the specialty heated pads and the draping sheets. There are many uses for the spa beds beyond just basic massage therapy. They can also be at times used as an examination bed by the doctors and some medical practitioners, and can also be used by some specialized practitioners such as the reflexologists, osteopaths, acupuncturists, physiotherapists, reiki practitioners and sometimes even by the beauty therapists.



Market Drivers

- A Rise in Wellness Tourism and Personalization of Product and Service All Across the World

- Increasing Adoption of Spa Service in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Worldwide



Market Trend

- Changing Lifestyle of the Teenagers Regarding the Usage of Spa Services



Restraints

- Lack of Certified Spa and Standardization in Some Countries

- Stringent Regulation Regarding Safety Rules For Manufacturing Spa Beds



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others



Challenges

- Lack of Presence of Skilled Labor in Spa

- Rising Competition in the Market



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Spa Bed Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Fold Number, Driving Type), Application (Beauty Salon, Spa, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Men, Women)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Spa BedMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Spa BedMarket in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Spa BedMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Spa BedMarketand various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Spa BedMarket.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



