Spa Black Guarantees Effective and Affordable Cosmetic Dermatology Services

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Spa Black offers personalized beauty treatment for any type of skin problems. Each spa procedure is designed in a unique manner so that customers can enjoy a perfect combination of spa-like ambiance along with medical results.



One of the staff members of Spa Black said, “Each spa program is designed under strict medical guidance, thus guaranteeing best of outcome without any adverse side effects. Nice ambiance, FDA approved technology and reasonable pricing adds further charm to the spa treatment”.



Patients who have undergone acne treatment or Botox from the center are all praises for its outstanding services and efficient monitoring by expert skincare professionals. Another reason behind growing demand for its cosmetic dermatology services is because of the center’s close association with Dr. Thomas T Jeneby, who is known to be an acclaimed cosmetic surgeon in San Antonio.



Beauty of a woman remains incomplete without her expressive eyes. Be it offering excellent eyelash extensions or treating under-eye circles, Spa Black ensures that the client gets the best only. As the staff member said, “Eyes are your precious assets. So, it is our responsibility to take best care of your eyes. Just because you have small, unnoticed eye that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything about it. We have qualified and expert professionals who will totally change the look of your eyes. Yes, we guarantee, with our eyelash extensions people won’t be able to take their eyes off you! So, grab the opportunity and reward yourself with that gorgeous look with our amazing extensions.”



No wonder, Spa Black has turned out to be the most trusted point for eyelash extensions San Antonio. The center director further suggests keeping track of the websites to know about different monthly events which are organized in-house.



About Spa Black

Spa Black, the Plastic and Cosmetic Center, based at Texas has gained popularity because of its immensely effective acne treatment, Botox, cellulite treatment, spray tanning, eyelash extension, anti-aging treatments, facial and many other skin care services. When it comes to offering best of med spa San Antonio TX, Spa Black beats its competitors for several reasons. The highly skilled skincare professionals at the center use FDA approved technology in all the cosmetic procedures. The center further offers free Plastic Surgery guidance.



Contact Details



The Plastic & Cosmetic Center and Spa Black



7272 Wurzbach Rd, Unit 804, San Antonio, TX 78240

Phone: 210.615.6625 Fax: 210.270.8988

For any inquiry email at: mv@drjenebyplasticsurgery.com