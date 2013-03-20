Spa Massage in Philadelphia PA - Perfect Personal Training Sets Higher Standard for Massage Therapy in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- There has been a growing trend in the past few years of massage shops popping up everywhere in Philadelphia and around the entire country. There are many different forms of these massage shops, such as SPA Massage Philadelphia residents seem to flock to for a relaxing massage. (There is also the sensual massage and Asian Massage, of course, but that is a completely different service, and not something that most massage therapy studios or Perfect Personal Training offer.) The common need is Philadelphia massage therapy.



This is where the certified, insured and degreed experts from Perfect Personal Training are filling the gap in the massage industry that is less than controlled.



Many people can take a massage therapy class and can open for business in a few months, but the therapists at PPT are all knowledgeable and experienced and offer Philadelphia male massage therapists as well as Philadelphia female massage and offer their customers reliable and expert advice and with comfortable in-home service.



Val Fiott, director of operations and client services at PPT says, “Your total fitness or wellness program is not ideal without the benefits of massage therapy. It helps boost immune system response, improve flexibility, eliminate toxins, and reduce stress and tension -- it is a much needed service for pain relief, especially lower back pain. We believe we offer the best massage in Philadelphia residents can receive, right in their own homes, from highly-skilled massage therapists (CMTs).”



The American Academy of Pain Medicine state that “100 million Americans suffer from Chronic pain” and a qualified massage therapist in Philadelphia can offer residents a welcome break from an ongoing pain issue.



In fact, Massage can help diminish a range of illness, pain and dysfunction such as:



Fibromyalgia Symptoms, Myofascial Pain, Stress and Tension Related Problems, Asthma and Bronchitis, Circulatory Problems, Arthritis (osteo and rheumatoid), Leg Cramps



Foot Sprains, Carpal Tunnel Symptoms, Allergies, Neck Spasms, Back Spasm, Depression, Digestive Disorders, Insomnia, Sinusitus, Skin Texture and Blemishes, Orthopedic Problems, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Motor Coordination Impairments, Chronic Fatigue, Scoliosis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Temporomandibular Joint Syndrome (TMJ), Learning Disabilities and more.



