Space Age Green Building System Prepares for Takeoff

Chattanooga, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- RamRock Building Systems (RBS), a startup company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign —crowdfunding — in an effort to gauge the level of market interest in the company's revolutionary green building system, RamRock Compression-Formed Masonry. Specifically, RBS is seeking to "crowdfund" the manufacture of the centerpiece of its revolutionary green building system: the RamRocket.



Following the successful completion of its initial proof of concept, RBS has completed preliminary design work on the RamRocket, which will fabricate interlocking blocks made from a variety of nonhazardous urban-industrial wastes, doing so directly on the building site. The blocks, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, will then be laid in accordance with a software program that specifies in advance the location of every block and block type in every course of every wall, both interior and exterior, for every RamRock structure.



Should the Kickstarter Campaign be successful, RBS will complete the design work undertake the manufacture of the RamRock, following which it will put it to work in the Chattanooga area and create the model for expansion of the RamRock building system in cities and towns across the country and around the world.