Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Space Launch Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Space Launch Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Space Launch Services. According to AMA, the Global Space Launch Services market is expected to see growth rate of 15.45%



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Antrix Corporation (India), Arianespace (France), Boeing (United States), China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China), EUROCKOT (Germany), ILS International (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Orbital ATK (United States), Space International Services (Russia), United Launch Alliance (United States), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (United States), Blue Origin LLC (United States), Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (United States) and Isc Kosmotras (Russia)



Space launch refers to the primary part of a flight that reaches space. Space launch service providers are responsible for the construction of the carrier missile, ordering, assembly and stacking, conversion, payload integration eventually conducting space launch itself. It includes liftoff when a space launch vehicle or rocket leaves the earth surface at the start of the flight. Space launch services market has high growth prospects owing to increase government investment in space exploration activities. For instance, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C42) of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched two satellites S1-4 and NovaSAR into the Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of 583 km. And, SpaceX a private American space transportation service provider launched Falcon 9 rocket built by Lockheed Martin for the United States Air Force.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Government Investment in Space Exploration Activities

- Increasing Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Space Launches

Market Trend

- Emphasizing On Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Technology

- Rising Demand for Small Satellites

Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Workforce to Adopt New Technology

- High Initial Investment Associated to Space Launch Services

Opportunities

- Focus On Price Reduction for Space Launch Services through Product Innovation

- Growing Space Exploration Activities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

- The Limited Availability of Appropriate Launch Systems for Small Satellites

The Global Space Launch Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Pre Launch Services, Post Launch Services), Application (Land, Air, Sea), End User (Commercial (Satellite Service Providers, Private Companies), Military and Government (Defense Organizations, Space Agencies)), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)), Launch Platform (Land, Sea, Air), Launch Vehicle Size (Small Lift Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg), Medium to Heavy Vehicles (>350,000 Kg)), Post-Launch Services (Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP), Re-Supply Missions, Stabilization, Others), By Payload (Small Satellite (1-500 Kg), Medium Satellite (501-2500 Kg), Large Satellite (>2500 Kg), Stratollite, Cargo, Human Spacecraft, Testing Probes), Pre-Launch Services (Launch Acquisition & Coordination, Management Services, Integration & Logistics, Tracking, Data & Telemetry Support, Insurance, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



