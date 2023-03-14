NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Space Launch Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Space Launch Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Antrix Corporation (India), Arianespace (France), Boeing (United States), China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China), EUROCKOT (Germany), ILS International (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Orbital ATK (United States), Space International Services (Russia), United Launch Alliance (United States), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (United States), Blue Origin LLC (United States), Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (United States), Isc Kosmotras (Russia).



Scope of the Report of Space Launch Services

Space launch refers to the primary part of a flight that reaches space. Space launch service providers are responsible for the construction of the carrier missile, ordering, assembly and stacking, conversion, payload integration eventually conducting space launch itself. It includes liftoff when a space launch vehicle or rocket leaves the earth surface at the start of the flight. Space launch services market has high growth prospects owing to increase government investment in space exploration activities. For instance, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C42) of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched two satellites S1-4 and NovaSAR into the Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of 583 km. And, SpaceX a private American space transportation service provider launched Falcon 9 rocket built by Lockheed Martin for the United States Air Force.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Pre Launch Services, Post Launch Services), Application (Land, Air, Sea), End User (Commercial (Satellite Service Providers, Private Companies), Military and Government (Defense Organizations, Space Agencies)), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)), Launch Platform (Land, Sea, Air), Launch Vehicle Size (Small Lift Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg), Medium to Heavy Vehicles (>350,000 Kg)), Post-Launch Services (Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP), Re-Supply Missions, Stabilization, Others), By Payload (Small Satellite (1-500 Kg), Medium Satellite (501-2500 Kg), Large Satellite (>2500 Kg), Stratollite, Cargo, Human Spacecraft, Testing Probes), Pre-Launch Services (Launch Acquisition & Coordination, Management Services, Integration & Logistics, Tracking, Data & Telemetry Support, Insurance, Others)



Opportunities:

Growing Space Exploration Activities in Emerging Economies

Focus On Price Reduction for Space Launch Services through Product Innovation



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Small Satellites

Emphasizing On Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Technology



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Space Launches

Increasing Government Investment in Space Exploration Activities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



