Space Makers Sheds Offers Foundation Services

Bear, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Homeowners who buy sheds are not always aware of the problems that can come with having a shed installed, particularly the issue of the foundation. A shed cannot just sit on the ground, because water and the elements will damage the floor of the shed and cause severe structural problems. In addition, the shed will sink and settle if it does not have the proper foundation. Spacemakerssheds, the leader in shed design and construction in Delaware and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce that they can now offer foundation services for the installation of sheds.



For years Spacemakerssheds has been providing Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey homeowners with high quality and affordable sheds. These sheds have all been made with both design and function in mind, so that homeowners feel a sense of pride when they have their sheds delivered. With customizable options, Spacemakerssheds gives homeowners more control than other shed companies in the design and use of the sheds that they purchase. To see the full line of sheds and accessories, please go to http://www.spacemakerssheds.com



Now Spacemakerssheds can offer homeowners three levels of foundation services for their new sheds. At http://www.spacemakerssheds.com homeowners will find a gallery of the foundation types that are available and decide what price point they can afford. For homeowners on a budget, the economy foundation will work just fine. This is a rock fill that levels the shed and keeps it up off the ground. The standard foundation includes the construction of a wooden foundation that is filled with crushed stone, rebar support and a lining to prevent weed growth. At the top end of the scale is the elite foundation, which includes the standard foundation, as well as Trex capping over the wooden frame. Interested customers can go to http://www.spacemakerssheds.com to see a gallery of the foundations available.



Spacemakerssheds has long provided homeowners with high quality custom sheds, and they are now pleased to announce their new foundation service. With the foundation and shed secure, homeowners can start to use their shed as soon as it is delievered.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.spacemakerssheds.com or call (302) 322-4325.