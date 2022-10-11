Space Propulsion Systems Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest published Space Propulsion Systems market study has a ssessed the future growth potential of the global and regional Space Propulsion Systems market, providing information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The report aims to provide market information and strategic insights to help decision makers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyzes changing dynamics and emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in the Space Propulsion Systems market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Safran S.A. (France) , Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (United States), SpaceX (United States), IHI Corporation (Japan) , Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Sierra Nevada Corporation (United States), Blue Origin (United States), Accion Systems Inc. (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States).



A full-scale rocket has four primary components, structural system, payload system, guidance system, and propulsion system. Many of the components that make up a rocket motor, such as the tanks, pumps, propellants, powerhead, and rocket nozzle, are used in the propulsion of a rocket. The propulsion system's aim is to generate thrust. Any system used to accelerate rockets and artificial satellites is referred to as space propulsion. Space propulsion is distinct from a space launch or atmospheric entry because it deals solely with propulsion devices used in the vacuum of space. A working fluid is accelerated by the system of every propulsion system, and the response to this acceleration creates a force on the system. With the increasing investment in space exploration; the demand for Space Propulsion Systems is increasing.



by Type (Solid-Fuel Rockets, Hybrid Rockets, Monopropellant Rocket, Liquid-Fuel Rocket, Others), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Military, Government Research Organizations), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Earth Orbit, Beyond Geostationary Earth Orbit), Propulsion Technology (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical Propulsion, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Space Exploration Programmes

- Growing Demand for Space Propulsion Systems to Carry Satellites and Telescopes



Market Trend

- Rising Number of Private Players in The Manufacture of Space Propulsion Systems



Opportunities

- Increasing Collaborations Between Nations for Space Exploration Will Increase the Demand of Space Propulsion Systems

- Emerging Powers in Space Programmes Like India And China Will Boost the Demand for Space Propulsion Systems



Challenges

- The demand of Space Propulsion Systems Is Dependant of Space Missions Which Are Not Very Regular

- Lack of Enough Skilled Labour Force for Manufacture of Space Propulsion Systems



Revenue and Sales Estimates - Historical revenue and sales volumes are displayed and additional data is triangulated in a top down and bottom up approach to predict overall market size and forecast figures for the key regions covered in the report along with classified and well estimate - known reports. Species and end-use industries.



Regulation Analysis

– Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Space Propulsion Systems

– Regulation and its Implications

– Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

To better understand the market conditions, a five forces analysis is conducted which includes bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and threat of competition.

– Politics (political policy and stability, trade, fiscal and tax policy)

– Economics (interest rate, employment or unemployment rate, raw material costs, exchange rate)

– Society (changes in family demographics, educational levels, cultural trends, changes in attitudes and lifestyles)

– Technology (digital or mobile technology change, automation, research and development)

– Legal (labour law, consumer law, health and safety, international and trade regulations and restrictions)

– Environment (climate, recycling processes, carbon footprint, waste treatment and sustainability)



Geographically, the following regions are fully explored along with the listed national/local markets:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



