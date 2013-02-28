Space Wolf: Compelling New Sci-Fi Novel Contrasts Social & Divine Justice.

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Millions wrestle with this catch-22 of life: the very anger that drives one to fight oppression also turns the universe against them. In his powerful new novel, Florida’s Burley Ward contrasts social and divine justice to shed vital light on their relationship.



Synopsis:



Girl one, Universe zero.



Dumped by Human Services into her brutish uncle's planetary homestead, eight-year-old Freedom refuses to lose. Null technology enabled man to flood the cosmos, spreading his ignorance and cruelty like a plague. When the rules of the universe are stacked against you, you have to make big plays. And Freedom is quite willing to make them. But her play gets her a puppy, Azrael, instead. A puppy? A special puppy? Right. Things couldn't possibly get any worse.



A word to the wise? Do not steal Azrael's little girl. Because he will find you. Even if you are light-years away.



When one's big moves cost friends their lives, one is a child no more. Everyone understands the rage social injustice brings. They demand it, even. But rage invokes an ancient justice, one that has stymied man since time immemorial. Freedom isn't the only player on the board, and hers are not the only moves in play. She is in a much bigger game than she knows. In the web of spacetime chaos, the little butterflies are the powerful ones.



As the author explains, the contrast of the quest for social justice and the requirements of divine justice play a pivotal role in the plot.



“The socially expected response to social injustice - or injustice of any kind - is anger. There is something wrong with you if you don't get angry. Unfortunately, anger calls the Just Judge to the scene. God lets you judge yourself. If you forgive the one you accuse, God forgives you your own trespasses, and acts on your behalf. But, if you require vengeance, God exercises vengeance against your own trespasses,” says Ward. "Unforgiveness tends to increase the very injustice you are angry about."



Continuing, “However, if God holds nothing against you, he will give you any good thing you can believe him for. As Freedom finds out, it is so simple a child can do it, but it carries a price even adults will not pay. That said, if all that happens, happens, because everyone pursues their own self interest, is God's answer really an answer at all, or is it just a happy chancing of the forces of chaos? Of course, since man developed teleportation by learning to manipulate the forces of chaos, who's to say man is the only one manipulating them? It all comes down to a dog.”



While the story employs the Christian mythos much as Star Wars employed the force, Ward makes it clear that any fan of Science Fiction will find the story and characters most entertaining.



“Like all good Science Fiction, the story is really about the world we wrestle with every day, and the human way in which we try to change it. The story contains many of the facets that make the Sci-Fi genre great; it will be a great read for anyone who enjoys a good dog story," he adds.



About the Author: Burley Ward

Burley Ward lives in Tampa, FL with his wonderful wife, and serves as minion to three cats who rule the world.