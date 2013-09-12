SpaceBox Inc Launches "GSBx Gaming Console" for PC & Android

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- SpaceBox Inc Company Has launched Package of games flash on its own Platform the "Goldbox Gamers" and includes currently in beta version 100 Flash games, and the SpaceBox has already developed several games for smartphones, the most famous game naughty Space in Box in addition to iOS games and Android and it comes with all of "Mario & Mariana " and "Adios Mario" will be officially launched this year.



SpaceBox Is considered a largest programing company for flash games for kids and girls to work through browsers or integrated into the GoldBox Games, at SpaceBox you can Play thousands of online and games that are both fun and educational on official website and play games with your favorite characters, Marcelino, Pim.



For the Package raised They are the best Strategic Games for browser and playable for free and rely on the Flash player to run either through his Downloadable Platform or directly or through a browser Mozilla and Chrome in addition to the browser Internet Explorer 8 for systems and Windows XP and Internet Explorer 10 for win 7 or windows 8, pattern games strategy and intelligence Toys, Action.



Most of games are to play individually and all free, this and the company announced it will launch about "1000 game Flash" existing on the site, company said from his CEO founder Dr Khalid .A that SpaceBox will get a new Entertainment content entitled "NearFuture ", and he adds that his players are increasing daily, especially after the launch his Gaming Plateform develloped by his engineers team.



The company intends to provide gifts for active visitors and players and motivate them through his loyalty program, providing toolbar that calculates the points collected . from sharing Games with friends on Facebook and social network, then you can Redeem points obtained as Amazon Free Cards for free or, voucher for Groupon, voucher for Target.com store or provide a ticket reservations at restaurants.



Just Play Online Now the best games online and Download the Gaming Plateform To acces directly from desktop to Games without using browser .



Media Contact:

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01805, Burlington - Massachusetts , USA

Mail : admin@gamespacebox.us

http://www.gamespacebox.us