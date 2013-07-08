Spaces and Places Launches Storage Rental Business

Warwickshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Spaces And Places, a business that rents storage units, has opened locations in Nuneaton, Manchester and Winsford. Offering units for personal and business storage, self-storage Nuneaton residents can expect the perfect place for anyone who has more than they have room to store in their house or business. In addition to storing personal and business items, Spaces And Places also offers document storage services. Those who are only looking for temporary storage can rent a space for as little as one week.



More About Spaces And Places

Spaces And Places storage units are all ground floor units, making it easy to store heavy or cumbersome items. The company is all about providing the maximum amount of convenience to each customer. Storage rental units can be paid using a credit or debit card, a bank account, cash or standing orders. Customers are asked to contact the company a few days before they will need to start renting a storage space. When customers fill out the paperwork to rent a storage unit they must pay a deposit of 100 pounds plus the cost of renting the unit for a month. Those who need the storage unit for less than a month will be given back the rest of their money when they stop using the storage unit. At that point, customers get the deposit back. Customers who need a storage unit for more than a week are required to call Spaces And Places one week before they will be moving their items out of the storage unit.



The convenient services provided by Spaces And Places allows for stress free storage of a customer’s items.



To contact Spaces And Places call 0800 124 4363 or send an email to info@spaces-and-places.co.uk or fill out the contact form.



Contact

Purley Chase Industrial Estate

Pipers Lane, Ansley Common (near Ridge Lane)

Nuneaton

Warwickshire

CV10 0RG

http://www.spaces-and-places.co.uk/