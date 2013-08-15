Spacio Now Offers Office Recreation and Establishment Services at Reasonable Prices

Chelmsford, Essex, -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Spacio, one of the most renowned companies offering office space planning and designing in London, helps in creating a world-class workplace environments via its office recreation and establishment services for all inhabitants in London. The company is known for their office planning, provides a range of consulting and lean construction services to corporate organizations that helps in corporate restructuring, relocation and refurbishment.



One of the representatives while speaking about their strategy for a complete satisfaction to their clients at Spacio stated, “Our office space planning consultants work closely with you to get to know your business, your staff, your processes and your plans for future growth. We'll carry out a detailed assessment of your office requirements. Using the latest computerized process and technology, we help our clients make the most of your office space via the most contemporary office planning and design solutions.”



Spacio provides a complete service for office refurbishment and office fit out, and hence achieves new corporate image, exceeding staff and client expectations. The company is known for delivering all fit-out project on time and within budget to the highest quality through its quality services solution.



The company has been serving hotels, retail, leisure and with education clients, and efficiently delivers office fit-out and office refurbishment projects, office design, interior design, workplace consultancy, relocation services and roll-out programs in London.



About Spacio

Spacio is a partnership not a limited company, a statement of personal commitment to business clients, and suppliers. They specialize in creating the workplace environment and furniture system. The company aims to become the preferred choice to design and deliver exceptional interior solutions for every project. It provides a unique combination of services for business in pursuit of corporate strategy. The company is more than just an interior fit out contractor and provides added value services that saved customers hundreds of thousands of money, along with achieving clients’ corporate objective. To know more, please visit: http://www.spacio.co.uk/



Contact Detail:

New Centaur House

11 - 19 Hamberts Road

South Woodham Ferrers

Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 5UF