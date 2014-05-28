Spacio Now Offers the Most Stylish Office Fit Outs in Cambridge to theirCustomers at Affordable Prices

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Spacio now offers the most stylish office fit outs in Cambridge to their customers at affordable prices. They are proficient in transferring an empty office space into a smart and aesthetic office within the stipulated time and budget. Their sheer effort can be observed in their work.



Testimonials of their work show the clients’ satisfaction which they draw from the work of Spacio. Some of the companies that have witnessed Spacio’s work are Prysmian, XVII, Hanover, Fulcrum,and many more. While scheduling work,Spacio makes sure that their clients’ work is not hampered. They provide minimum interruption in the ongoing work of the clients.



Talking about the work of the Spacio, one of the representatives from the company states,“Our proven methods and frameworks to deliver successful projects have been developed to ensure high standards in all aspects of our conduct. If you are relocating, refurbishing or restructuring, the first point on your plans should be to visit the Spacio Design Centre Showroom. Our Three Zero Policy is devised to provide our clients with consistent quality and reliability; to protect and enhance the environment; and to protect their welfare and interests of others.”



Spacio also offers office refurbishment in Cambridge. Office settings and furniture are matter of constant change. One particular pattern of furniture changes over a period of time. Spacio understands this and keeping this in mind, provides office fit outs in such a pattern that can be easily changed. Spacio assists organizations with their office configuration and furniture selection needs. They have a dedicated team for this particular purpose.



About Spacio

Spacio is a partnership not a limited company - a statement of personal commitment to their business, clients and suppliers. Spacio is a group of experienced and talented people. The current partners still maintain the core values of a family business. The business continues to be stimulated by a strong personal commitment and enthusiasm. They also have strong personal beliefs and values - honesty, integrity, impartiality – which character their approach to every project. Their approach and attitude to business is professional, passionate, innovative and resourceful.



For more information, please visit- http://www.spacio.co.uk



Contact Details-

New Centaur House

11 - 19 Hamberts Road

South Woodham Ferrers

Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 5UF

Phone: 0207 748 6232