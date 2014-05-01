Spacio Offers Most Efficient & Stylish Workplaces for Customers Searching Office Fit Outs in Cambridge

Chelmsford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Spacio offers the most efficient and stylish workplaces for customers searching office fit outs in Cambridge. Their seamless efforts can be seen in their work while they convert empty spaces into fashionable offices within the time limit and budget. They can minimize interruptions caused during arranging the work by their experienced professionals. Some of the companies that have trusted on their capabilities and fine work are Hanover, Fulcrum, XVII Group, Prysmian and many others.



While discussing about office fit outs, one must know what all services they offer, such as the entire interior of office furniture to the workplace. They keep in mind the fact that furniture is an exceptionally changing sector with various designs. Also, one has to give a deep thought before changing their furniture, but with Spacio, their dedicated team will look over all the possibilities to give the best out of it.



Furthermore, they also offer services for office refurbishment in Cambridge at the most affordable prices. Their construction and consulting services are added on for all the above services while implementing customers’ corporate relocation approach. In addition, it is a comprehensive and managed package that works with the customers’ assigned team, with the aim to provide tailored solutions as required.



Additionally, a spokesperson from Spacio mentions, “Our proven methods and frameworks to deliver successful projects have been developed to ensure high standards in all aspects of our conduct. If you are relocating, refurbishing or restructuring, the first point on your plans should be to visit the Spacio Design Centre Showroom. Our Three Zero Policy is devised to provide our clients with consistent quality and reliability; to protect and enhance the environment; and to protect their welfare and interests of others.”



About Spacio

Spacio is a partnership not a limited company - a statement of personal commitment to their business, clients and suppliers. Spacio is a group of experienced and talented people. The current partners still maintain the core values of a family business. The business continues to be stimulated by a strong personal commitment and enthusiasm. They also have strong personal beliefs and values - honesty, integrity, impartiality – which character their approach to every project. Their approach and attitude to business is professional, passionate, innovative and resourceful.



For more information, please visit- http://www.spacio.co.uk

Contact Details-

New Centaur House

11 - 19 Hamberts Road

South Woodham Ferrers

Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 5UF

Phone: 0207 748 6232