Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Spain Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Spain beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Spain beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The beer market is declining but only very slightly with the on-premise falling ahead of the off-premise. The brewing industry is trying to counter with special offers in both off and on-premise.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The continued poor economic situation and high unemployment, especially among the young, is the driver.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Spain Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Spain Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

There has been a reduction in consumer spending power which has hit the beer category hard.



The high rate of unemployment among young people has had a particularly hard impact on the on-premise and has affected a range of beverage categories not just beer.



Beer is a weather dependant category and the very warm summer in 2012 probably prevented a deeper decline.



Temporary price promotions were used by brewers to generate volume sales. Some price promotions were straight forward reductions whilst others were upsizing or multipack offers.



Due to competitive pricing, price promotions and the availability of PL line, large modern retail gained around 5% volume.



Key Highlights

There have been promotions involving beer and tapas and fixed price menus often in EDA establishments part owned establishments.



Brewers have been supporting their beer mix ranges in the hope of attracting new consumers to the category especially female and older consumers.



PL outperformed the market and grew 7% as a result of price sensitive consumers and the shift to at home consumption.



The top five brands lost volume and their combined market share was reduced due to the contraction in the Horeca channel.



The gains of the discount segment led to a decrease in the average off-premise price. Lower priced brands in the off-premise continued to see good growth



Companies Mentioned



COMPANIA CERVECERA DE CANARIAS, SA, Compania Cervecera de Canarias SA Brand Volumes, 2008-2012, GRUPO DAMM SA, Grupo Damm Brand Volumes, 2008-2012 , GROUP MAHOU-SAN MIGUEL, Mahou-San Miguel Brand Volumes, 2008-2012 , HEINEKEN ESPAA, SA ,Heineken Espana Brand Volumes, 2008-2012 ,HIJOS DE RIVERA SA ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138936/spain-beer-market-insights-2013.html