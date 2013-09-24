Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Spain Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Spain Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Spanish cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Cider decreased by 3% in 2012.The cider market is split between traditional or natural called still cider and carbonated cider; two variants sharing the same parent name but with different production procedures resulting in two different beverages in terms of flavor and consumption characteristics.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The decline was mainly caused by an on-premise contraction suffered at EDA outlets due to the economic difficulties of consumers



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Spain Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Spain cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

The cider market is split between traditional or natural called still cider and carbonated cider; two variants sharing the same parent name but with different production procedures resulting in two different beverages in terms of flavor and consumption characteristics.



Cider is positioned as a low alcohol content (4-7% Abv) and easy to drink beverage for consumers who are reluctant to indulge in heavy alcohol consumption.



Consumption in EDA outlets contracted as consumers continued to be reluctant to spend.



From the beginnings of the Spanish cider market, carbonated cider brands have traditionally used thick green glass bottle packaging for easy identification on retail shelves. This packaging strategy has encouraged a rather old-fashioned image of cider, similar to that of some outdated brands of sherry or local quality wine.



The small producers' share is steadily shrinking as these players are unable to compete against leading and Private Label brands.



Key Highlights

The forecast for 2013 is for further decline owing to the on-premise market being affected by the limited spending power of the consumer.



The off-premise market performed well and achieved a moderate growth driven by PL brands.



The leading brands took further share. The two leading brands, El Gaitero and La Asturiana, were supported through competitive pricing and excellent presence at points of sale.



Both El Bochero and El Gaitero Black were premium brands that saw a positive performance in 2012 as a result of some consumers shifting to at home consumption, and now opting for a premium brand instead of a mainstream one.



Due to their super premium positioning, key imported brands declined.



Companies Mentioned



BODEGAS DE VILLAVICIOSA (formerly CHAMPANERA DE VILLAVICIOSA SA), Champanera de Villaviciosa, ENVASADOS EVA, Envasados Eva, GRUSIFAS SA ,Grusifas Sa, MARTINEZ SOPENA HERMANOS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141605/spain-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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