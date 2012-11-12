Spain Defence & Security Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Spain Defence & Security Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- BMI's Spain Defense & Security Report for Q4 2012 examines the country's strategic posture, its defense industry and its defense procurement plans.
The report examines the overall structure of the Spanish armed forces, their orders of battle and command structures. It analyses the processes of defense reform which have occurred in Spain to reorient its defense posture away from only guarding NATO's southern flank to becoming an expeditionary force which can intervene in conflicts and crises around the world.
In addition, the report examines trends in Spanish defense spending and the defense budget as a whole for the country, in addition to the value of the country's defense imports and exports.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In terms of the report's key findings, BMI believes that the most serious issue facing the Spanish defense sector at present is balancing the country's procurement aspirations and its strategic posture with the financial strictures facing the government. The report notes that a number of major procurement programmes are ongoing for new defense equipment in Spain, including the procurement of armored vehicles and combat aircraft. In addition, the report outlines recent changes to the Spanish armed forces order-to-battle to make them more agile in responding to sudden crises. Moreover, the report also notes that Madrid is tentatively looking beyond the country's involvement in Afghanistan towards future conflicts that its armed forces may be faced to tackle.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colombia Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Bulgaria Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Croatia Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Iraq Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Saudi Arabia Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Defense & Security Report Q4 2012
- Russia Defense & Security Report Q4 2012