"Spain Defence & Security Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Spain is one of the most militarily powerful nations in the Mediterranean region. It boasts sophisticated land, air and sea forces and is capable of performing a wide range of military operations, from peacekeeping missions up to full-scale combined arms manoeuvre warfare. The Spanish armed forces have progressively honed these capabilities from centuries of combat experience. The country is a leading NATO member and has made an important contribution to a number of the alliance's military operations to this end.
The biggest threat facing the continued health of the Spanish defence community, including its armed forces and its defence industry, is Spain's current economic misfortunes, which show no immediate signs of abating. The country faces a difficult prospect of, on the one hand, having to invest in its armed forces and to ensure their modernisation as they transition from a force designed to support Cold War operations in the Mediterranean into assets which can be easily and flexibly deployed to support the wide gamut of operations likely to be witnessed in the future. Despite the financial pressures being faced by Madrid, the country is continuing its investment into new platforms such as multi-role combat aircraft, surface vessels and armoured vehicles, although for how long such spending can be maintained remains to be seen.
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