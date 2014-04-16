Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- GlobalDatas new report, "Spain Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Spain Diagnostic Imaging market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) within market categories Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Diagnostic Imaging market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



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Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



- Market size for Diagnostic Imaging market categories Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Spain Diagnostic Imaging market.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



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1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 9

2 Introduction 11

2.1 What Is This Report About? 11

2.2 Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation 11

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 13

3 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain 19

3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2020 19

3.2 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Revenue Mix ($m), 2012 21

3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2012 22

3.4 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Category Comparison by Revenue ($m), 2005-2020 24

3.5 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 26

3.6 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 28

3.7 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2020 30

3.8 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 32

3.9 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 34

3.10 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 36



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4 Angio Suites Market, Spain 38

4.1 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 38

4.2 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 39

4.3 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 40

4.4 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 41

4.5 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 42

4.6 Angio Suites Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 43

5 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain 45

5.1 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 45

5.2 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 46

5.3 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 47

5.4 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 48

5.5 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 49

5.6 Bone Densitometers Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 50

6 C-Arms Market, Spain 52

6.1 C-Arms Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 52

6.2 C-Arms Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 53

6.3 C-Arms Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 54

6.4 C-Arms Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 55

6.5 C-Arms Market, Spain, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 56

6.6 C-Arms Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 57

7 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain 59

7.1 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 59

7.2 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Revenue ($m) by Segment, 2012-2020 61

7.3 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2005-2012 63

7.4 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 64

7.5 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 65

7.6 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 66

8 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain 68

8.1 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Revenue ($m),, 2005-2012 68

8.2 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 70

8.3 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 72

8.4 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 73

8.5 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 74

8.6 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 75



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9 Mammography Equipment Market, Spain 77

9.1 Mammography Equipment Market (Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment), Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 77

9.2 Mammography Equipment (Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment) Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 79

9.3 Mammography Equipment (Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment) Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 81

9.4 Mammography Equipment (Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment) Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 83

9.5 Mammography Equipment Market, Spain, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 84

9.6 Mammography Equipment Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 85

10 MRI Systems Market, Spain 87

10.1 MRI Systems Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 87

10.2 MRI Systems Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 89

10.3 MRI Systems Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 91

10.4 MRI Systems Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 92

10.5 MRI Systems Market, Spain, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 93



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