Spain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Spain's domestic economy continues to be crippled by the government's fiscal austerity drive, with unemployment continuing to head higher, and house prices still tumbling. At the same time, Spain's ability to export its way out of recession has disappeared with the rest of the eurozone caught up in a pronounced slowdown. We continue to target a 2.1% contraction in real GDP this year, and we now expect Spain's economic contraction to continue into 2013, where we forecast a further contraction of - 0.2%.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 per capita food consumption = +0.4%; forecast to 2016 = +7.8%
- 2012 alcoholic drink sales = +0.6%; forecast to 2016 = +7.2%
- 2012 soft drink sales = +0.5% ; forecast to 2016 = +10.7%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales = +0.7%; forecast to 2016 = +10.7%
Key Company Trends & Developments
Ebro Focuses on Geographic Expansion and M&A - In spring 2012, the CEO of one of Spain's largest food producers Ebro, Antonio Hernandez Callejas, said that the company will continue to invest in new concepts and products, making acquisitions and expanding its international presence. While North America accounts for the lion's share of Ebro's business, Callejas said the company sees an opportunity for growth in the region, through further expansion in private label and the launch of its frozen and ready meals. In Europe, Callejas said Ebro's focus will be different, given the continent's commitment to fresh foods. This, he said, may include acquisitions, which he claimed the company is in a strong position to undertake.
Mahou San Miguel Moves into India - In spring 2012, Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel acquired 50% of Arian Breweries & Distilleries, an Indian firm owned by a local family group which has a brewery in North East India. This marks the first time a Spanish brewer has made an acquisition in an emerging market and is in line with the group's internationalisation strategy. The company will initially supply northern India, but hopes to expand nationally in the future in a country which has a population of nearly 1.2 billion, current low beer consumption per capita levels and expected high growth rates.
Key Risk to Outlook
The biggest risk to our forecasts stems from the government's fiscal strategy. While the private sector remains in no state to drive the economy forward, should the government push too hard on the fiscal brakes, it could lead to an even greater downturn in real GDP. This would render the government's fiscal consolidation strategy as self-defeating and would prompt us to reassess our growth, fiscal and debt forecasts.
