"Spain Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Spain to 2016" - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Why was the report written?: This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Spanish foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Spain's business environment and landscape. The report is also an effort to understand the impact of the economic turmoil experienced in the country on the foodservice industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The foodservice industry grew at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2006 to 2011 and is expect to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% until 2016. The consumer landscape is changing, driven by changes in demographics and lifestyle. There is higher uptake of fast and convenience food and a lot of importance is given to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Foodservice companies need to use technology to remain relevant by adhering to changing customer preferences, and creating value for themselves.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Following this, the decline in the Spanish foodservice market was more subdued as the country's GDP growth stabilized in 2010. In contrast to the review period, the Spanish foodservice market is anticipated to demonstrate growth between 2011 and 2016, driven primarily by a reviving economy, thriving tourism industry and the rise in disposable incomes and increase in the number of households in the country.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Spanish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Spain to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Spanish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the industry.
Key Highlights
Spanish people have inculcated in each other the culture of sharing meals, eating out, and socializing in bars. Apparently as a cheaper alternative to eat out, home delivery, and takeaway outlets are getting more business as they offer a good alternative at lower price.
Spanish people, particularly younger adults, have changed their eating habits, consuming more fast food, resulting in higher obesity rate. In view of this rising concern for health and wellness, the government of Spain is promoting healthy and balanced diet to fight against obesity.
Spanish people are also open to foreign food other than their own cuisine and eating habits. The foodservice industry in Spain is diverse, and influenced by many alternative cuisines. As a result, the numbers of fast food outlets are increasing to satisfy the demand for foreign food, serving Asian and Middle Eastern food.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Restaurantes McDonald's, S.A., Telepizza, S.A, Burger King Espana, S.L.U., Grupo Zena, Grupo Vips, Rodilla Sanchez, S.L., YUM Restaurants Espana S.L., Comess Group de Restauracion, S.L, Agrolimen S.A.
