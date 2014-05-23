Spain Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) Market Outlook to 2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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"Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Spain.



The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global hydropower market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Spain (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Spain hydropower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



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Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global hydropower (large and small hydro, and pumped storage) market, Spain power market, Spain renewable power market and Spain hydropower market. The scope of the research includes -

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period 2014-2025.

Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

Detailed overview of the global hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2013 and key owners information of various regions.



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Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Spain hydro power market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for hydro power market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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