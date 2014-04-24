Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Spain Telecommunications Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Although Spain's mobile market continued to decline throughout 2013, we believe there is scope

for recovery for operators as 4G services have launched and smartphone ownership remains important.

There is no indication so far that this has improved ARPUs, but BMI believes this will be a longer-term

development. Economic pressures continue to affect market opportunities, but there is little indication that

subscribers are willing to abandon their mobile and broadband services. An improved economic outlook

will help create more employment opportunities, in turn raising spending. We believe a slow increase in the

number of mobile subscribers will start in 2014, and subsequent years will see a continued slow recovery in

the mobile market.

Key Data

? The mobile market contracted by 5.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q413, reaching 49.632mn.

? The disconnection of active subscribers had helped maintain APRU rates but these continue to decline

because of consumers' heightened price sensitivity and the continued implementation of mobile

termination rate cuts.

? Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions have not recovered, according to the Comisin del Mercado

de las Telecomunicaciones.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153186/spain-telecommunications-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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