Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Spain Telecommunications Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Although Spain's mobile market continued to decline throughout 2013, we believe there is scope
for recovery for operators as 4G services have launched and smartphone ownership remains important.
There is no indication so far that this has improved ARPUs, but BMI believes this will be a longer-term
development. Economic pressures continue to affect market opportunities, but there is little indication that
subscribers are willing to abandon their mobile and broadband services. An improved economic outlook
will help create more employment opportunities, in turn raising spending. We believe a slow increase in the
number of mobile subscribers will start in 2014, and subsequent years will see a continued slow recovery in
the mobile market.
Key Data
? The mobile market contracted by 5.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q413, reaching 49.632mn.
? The disconnection of active subscribers had helped maintain APRU rates but these continue to decline
because of consumers' heightened price sensitivity and the continued implementation of mobile
termination rate cuts.
? Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions have not recovered, according to the Comisin del Mercado
de las Telecomunicaciones.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153186/spain-telecommunications-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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