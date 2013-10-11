Spalding Regional Emergency Room Launches ER Express

Griffin, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Spalding Regional Hospital has launched a new online appointment reservation system at its Emergency Room. Through ER Express, patients with non-life threatening illnesses can reserve a time online to be treated at the Emergency Room. Patients can go to http://www.SpaldingRegional.com/express to use the site's online reservation system, or simply visit Spalding Regional's web homepage and click on the ER Express button. A confirmation email will then be sent to the patient, who can remain in the comfort of their own home and arrive at the reserved time. This reservation system is provided free to all patients.



"There are situations where patients with non-life threatening illnesses need treatment in the Emergency Room, especially when their regular doctor's office is closed" said Amy Pitts, Director of the Emergency Room. "ER Express can help us streamline admissions in the ER so all patients may be treated more quickly. However, patients with major injuries and traumas should always go directly to the emergency room without delay, or call 911."



This is the latest addition Spalding Regional has made to its Emergency Services for Spalding and surrounding counties. Most recently the hospital opened the entirely new Emergency Department for the public in 2013, almost doubling its size with 32 new patient treatment rooms and an additional sub-waiting area with four additional treatment rooms, as well as some of the latest technologies and enhanced comfort for both patients an family members.



In addition to the Emergency Room, Spalding Regional provides the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Spalding County, and backup for surrounding counties.



About Spalding Regional Hospital

Spalding Regional Hospital, a member of Spalding Health, is a 160-bed acute care hospital located in Griffin, Ga. The hospital has been serving the medical and health care needs of Spalding, Butts, Pike, Lamar, and Henry counties for more than 100 years. Spalding Regional provides a number of services, including specialties in orthopedics, women's services, interventional cardiology, Primary Stroke Center, medical oncology, physical, occupational and speech therapy and sleep and wound medicine. Spalding Regional Medical Center is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, consistently outperforms both state and national averages of quality care scores, and currently holds awards from the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association and the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer among others.



About ER Express

ER Express was founded by an emergency medical group to minimize patient wait times at hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers. For more information or for making a reservation, please visit: http://www.spaldingregional.com/express.