Spanish Hotel Chain Boosts Productivity and Connectivity with eRevMax

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Spanish hospitality chain Actahotels has recommended eRevMax solutions for online distribution. Twenty properties of the group, including the newly opened 313 room Acta Voraport, have been using RateTiger Channel Manager and Connectivity solutions, powered by LiveOS, for updating rates and availability across multiple OTAs and accessing high quality rate data and insights.



Barcelona, 28 November 2019: Barcelona based Acthotels is a chain specialized in the management and marketing of independent urban hotels. The company is currently managing multiple properties across key tourist destinations like Barcelona, Madrid, Lleida and Andorra with a new Acta The Avenue hotel opening in Oporto earlier this year. With majority of the portfolio located in Barcelona, a tough hotel market, it is essential for them to maintain wide exposure for expanding online sales.



The main challengefor Actahotels was to optimize revenue based on room-nights and room-type, and they needed a product which will help them upload rates & inventory across multiple channels several times a day without any hassle.



"With RateTiger, we've become more agile. eRevMax offers a wide network of channels which makes it easy for us to pick and choose who we want to work with. Not only do they offer a good mix of channels, they ensure the connections are smooth and stable so that updates are delivered in real-time,"said Marta Bernal, Revenue Manager, Actahotels.



She further added, "It's been delightful to collaborate with RateTiger Account Management and Support teams. They have been extremely professional and easy to work with and always available which has been great. We look forward to continuing our working relationship over the coming years."



The hotel group has been leveraging eRevMax's seamless connection with over 400 global and regional OTAs to update rates and availability across key channels and receive reservations in real-time. Integrations with all leading booking engine and PMS providers have allowed Actahotels to manage their online booking engine through RateTiger interface. The two-way connection between the RateTiger Channel Manager and the hotel Property Management System, helps deliver ARI and reservation updates seamlessly in real-time, thereby helping support their revenue generation strategies.



