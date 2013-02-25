Spanish Immersion for Educators in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Casa Xelaju, a Spanish immersion in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala is pleased to announce its Spanish program for educators for the 2013 summer. ESL, bilingual, Spanish and regular ed. teachers and school administrators who participate in this program will study for three weeks and travel with educational purposes visiting villages, historic cities, and schools. They will learn how dance Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, take a Guatemalan cooking class and do volunteer work in schools, plus much more.



Focus is not only on language, but also on creating a better cultural understanding of Latino students and their families living in the United States. In addition to learning academic Spanish, educators will learn popular expressions used by their students and families. Opportunities to visit schools in rural and urban settings will also be included in the experience. The program includes a home-stay with a local family.



The school’s intensive Spanish immersion program is based on whole language and traditional methodologies. These methodologies efficiently immerse students in the acquisition of the second language without burdening them with the memorization of complicated grammar rules. They are also provided with a dynamic immersion experience that can be compared to their first language learning they received from their parents, relatives, friends and community during their early years. It has been demonstrated through extensive research that students who learn Spanish or any other language have a stronger long-term memory that helps them retain their knowledge over a longer period of time.



Casa Xelaju also offers a Current Events in Guatemala curriculum for intermediate to advanced students who want to learn more about Guatemala. A comprehensive study of these events enables a student to understand the historical perspective based on internal and external affairs that have shaped Guatemalan society up to the 21st century.



About Casa Xelaju

With a wealth of experience of over 25 years in teaching Spanish, Casa Xelaju has successfully produced over 10,000 satisfied students from all over the world while maintaining highest academic standards and a guaranteed level of individual satisfaction.



Casa Xelaju’s Spanish program is fully accredited by the Guatemalan Secretary of Education. It also has academic agreements with two colleges in the USA for those who wish to obtain university credits.



Teachers will be able to earn up to 16 college credits in Spanish or 125 CEUS in three weeks.



