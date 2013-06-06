SPAR Group Offers the Best Retail Merchandising Products and Services

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- SPAR Group is one of the top international in-store merchandising companies based in New York. The company, founded in the year 1987, has its presence in more than 10 countries connecting to a large number of clients worldwide. The company does business by associating with more than 6500 merchandisers in United States. Sparinc.com is the specific company website which helps customers to conduct direct communication with the merchandising team of the company. This helps customers to become aware about the fluctuations relating to in–store conditions and thus directly help in achieving the ultimate retail goals.



The company owner says, “SPAR Group takes initiative in arranging a wide range of retail merchandising services for a large number of clients”. Some of the main products and services offered by the company include- retail merchandising services, assembly services, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions, in-store events and demonstrations, audits and team total services. The specific category of services included in retail merchandising area are – category resets, market research, inventory services, speed to shelf, planogram maintenance, fixture installation, new store sets, remodels, POP, displays and end cap installations, continuity program, display and end cap installations, kiosk replenishment and service and a lot of other service initiatives as well.



As stated by the company owner, “Spar Group merchandising team combines the activities with the web based processes to deliver products in front of the customers within limited time; visit our website for details”. The company utilizes the web based processes to analyze the real time store conditions relating to data. The company follows this approach with an objective to track the underperforming stores and initiate corrective actions with immediate effect which will in a way generate higher revenue.



The SPAR Group website also offers an option of management or client tool login, SPAR marketing services and merchandising login and web mail login. The company takes up quality execution by facilitating the program through hands on training and work auditing so that the investment objectives are fulfilled. The company utilizes the services of exceptional people combined with latest technology tools to deliver faster profit results and delivery of execution. To get more details about real time retail merchandising services offered, visit http://www.sparinc.com/



About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is one of the most popular in–store merchandising and marketing services company primarily based with its business operations in New York. The company was founded in the year 1987 and has currently diversified its business operations to more than 10 countries along with a huge client base of more than 6500 clients in United States. The key products and services offered by the company include retail merchandising services, assembly services, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions, in-store events and demonstrations, audits and team total services.



Media Contact

SPAR GROUP, Inc. - New York

333 Westchester Avenue

South Building, suite 204

White Plains, NY 10604

Tel: +1 914 332 4100

Fax: +1 914 332 0741

http://www.sparinc.com/