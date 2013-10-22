Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SPAR in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering SPAR's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in South Africa.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering SPAR's operations in South Africa. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In the past few years, the South African economy has recorded a declining trend, impacted by a number of factors; these include declining disposable income and a growth in the unemployment rate, which have both affected growth in the country. The difficult economic conditions have resulted in increased competition, with retailers offering a wider range of private labels, and product discounts, in an effort to boost sales.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on SPAR's operations and strategy in South Africa. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides comprehensive analysis of SPAR's operations in South Africa and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents SPAR's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in South Africa. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in South Africa.



An insightful analysis of SPAR in South Africa, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for SPAR and its key competitors in South Africa. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

The South African economy witnessed stable growth of 4.5% during 2002-2008, but has been adversely impacted by the global financial crisis. The reserve bank of South Africa has revised the country's GDP growth estimates for 2013 to 2.6%, from an earlier estimate of 2.9%, which suggests that the economic conditions could deteriorate further.



Factors such as labour unrest, and a lack of job creation, are both contributing to weak consumer demand in the country.



Key Highlights

The retailer plans to add 26 new SPAR stores in the country during 2013.



SPAR plans to open a new distribution centre at Gauteng which is expected to get operational by 2016



Companies Mentioned



SPAR South Africa, SPAR



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144660/spar-in-south-africa-local-profile-2013.html



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