Spark Plug Wire Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The development of digital twin spark ignition system has boosted growth of spark plug wire market, owing to rising demand for spark plug cables. Moreover, stringent government norms and regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions from vehicles and increasing demand for vehicles across the globe are factors driving growth of spark plug wire market. In Canada, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA 1999) offers the legislative authority for regulating emissions from on-road vehicles and engines to maintain the clean surroundings. According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, around 77 million units of passenger cars were sold in 2017 and the number is expected to increase to around 83 million units by 2018. However, constant maintenance requirements for spark plug wires is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, defective wiring of spark plug can affect the engine performance, which in turn will affect the mileage capabilities of a vehicle. Therefore, high dependence of vehicle performance on spark plug wires is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for major players over the forecast period.



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Detailed Segmentation:

- Global Spark Plug Wire Market, By Wire Type:

o Distributed Resistance Wires

o MAG (Magnetic Resistance) Wires

o Fixed Resistor Wires

o Others



o By Type:

o Distributed Resistance Wires

o MAG (Magnetic Resistance) Wires

o Fixed Resistor Wires

o Others



Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Spin-on hydraulic filter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in Spin-on hydraulic filter market.



The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for Spin-on hydraulic filter leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions.



Key Players:

Carquest,Denso,NKG,MSD Ignition,Beck/Arnley ,ACDelco,Bosch,SeaStar Solutions,Taylor Cable,Motorcraft



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