SparkBling Announces Gift Certificates Rewards for Social Media Support

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- SparkBling, located at http://www.sparkbling.com , is the Internet's premiere source for costume jewelry necklaces, costume jewelry rings and other boutique jewelry. Now, this affordable fashion jewelry website is offering a great giveaway: three lucky customers will win a $100, $50 or $25 gift certificate simply for signing up with social medial support for SparkBling.



As long as customers sign up for an email account and follow SparkBling on Pinterest, they are automatically eligible for the drawing for the $100, $50 or $25 gift certificates to purchase crystal rings, crystal pendants and other designer costume jewelry from the website.



The deadline to enter the contest is Saturday, October 29, 2013, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced on the website and notified by email of their prizes on Sunday, October 20, 2013. All decisions by SparkBling will be final.



SparkBling is a source of not only rhinestone costume jewelry but also vintage jewelry. The vintage rhinestone jewelry available from SparkBling includes rhinestone jewelry sets, single pieces and original, exciting pairings of stones and metals that are sure to spark interest wherever they are worn. SparkBling also offers watches, handbags, hair accessories, hats and scarves and even Pet Bling. SparkBling features pieces with cubic zirconias, Swarovski crystals and colored stones to mix and match for the perfect looks. With earrings, bracelets, and necklaces in synthetic stones as well as natural ones such as quartz, onyx and pearl, customers can find the perfect style, look, feel and construction for jewelry for any occasion.



SparkBling is poised to become the Internet's premiere location for quality costume jewelry. With the new gift certificate awards program, SparkBling will reward a few lucky, loyal fans with truly valuable prizes simply for showing their support for the entire SparkBling inventory and website.



About SparkBling

SparkBling offers the latest in jewelry fashion and sells costume jewelry cheap. All SparkBling costume jewelry sets are made from the highest quality materials and are guaranteed to provide long-lasting satisfaction for customers.



For More Information: http://www.sparkbling.com